Lily James: I am a sensual person

Mumbai: Actress Lily James feels she is a sensual person, and she totally enjoys having photoshoots.



"I'm definitely a physical, sensual person. I like photo shoots - I love shapes and movement. How I move my body makes me feel something," Lily told AnOther magazine.

Lily also spoke about how she behaves when she gets nervous.

"When I'm a bit nervous and don't know what to say, I go very jolly hockey sticks, I sound like a boarding-school girl who's 15 years old and has midnight feasts. It's like a security blanket - I just become some sort of caricature. Sometimes I think, 'Lily, for God's sake, what's wrong with you?'," she added.

(image from dtnext.in)