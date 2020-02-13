Lily James: I am a sensual person
Mumbai: Actress Lily James feels she is a sensual person, and she totally enjoys having photoshoots.
"I'm definitely a physical, sensual person. I like photo shoots - I love shapes and movement. How I move my body makes me feel something," Lily told AnOther magazine.
Lily also spoke about how she behaves when she gets nervous.
"When I'm a bit nervous and don't know what to say, I go very jolly hockey sticks, I sound like a boarding-school girl who's 15 years old and has midnight feasts. It's like a security blanket - I just become some sort of caricature. Sometimes I think, 'Lily, for God's sake, what's wrong with you?'," she added.
(image from dtnext.in)
