Let's make a movie on figure skating in India
Mumbai: Actor Elli AvrRam shared a video of herself dancing on ice and said that a movie can be made on figure skating in India in near future.
Elli recently took to Twitter to share the video. "Dancing on the ice in rental shoes for the first time... Let's make a movie on figure skating india! Hihi #figureskate," she captioned it.
Elli was last seen onscreen in the recently released Malang. Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang also features Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu in prominent roles.
She will next be seen in the Tamil film Paris Paris and Kannada movie Butterfly.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
EC cracks whip on Delhi cop who said Shaheen Bagh shooter...5 Feb 2020 5:36 PM GMT
V-C in chamber since Tuesday as Presidency students...5 Feb 2020 5:32 PM GMT
Man killed while trying to save daughter-in-law from...5 Feb 2020 5:31 PM GMT
Medical officers to urge CM for appointing nurses trained...5 Feb 2020 5:31 PM GMT
No respite from rain: Light to moderate drizzle in South...5 Feb 2020 5:30 PM GMT