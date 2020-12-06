Letitia Wright deletes social media profiles

London: 'Black Panther' star Letitia Wright deleted both her 'Twitter' and 'Instagram' profiles, days after the actor came under fire for sharing a video by a Coronavirus vaccine septic on her social media accounts.

The 'Small Axe' actor had shared a link to a 70-minute 'YouTube' video which expressed doubts over the in-progress COVID-19 vaccines and will begin to roll-out in the UK in the coming week.

The video shows 'On the Table' host Tomi Arayomi questioning the possible antidote, despite admitting he has no medicinal understanding of vaccines, as per the report of 'Deadline'.

Wright received backlash for not only posting the video, but also for defending her decision to share the link.

"If you do not conform to popular opinions, then ask questions and think for yourself. But you get cancelled," Wright said in a now-deleted tweet, which was posted on December 4.

The Guyanese-British actor, best known for playing tech genius Shuri in the 'Marvel Cinematic Universe' (MCU), later wrote that the aim to share the link was to only raise concerns about what the vaccine might contain.

"My intention was not to hurt anyone, my only intention of posting the video was that it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies. Nothing else," she wrote in another tweet, which is now deleted.

Don Cheadle, Wright's 'Avengers: Endgame' co-star, said that he will take up the matter with her personally after some users tagged him in the posts. Cheadle, who plays James Rhodes aka War Machine in the 'MCU', also said that he will try to 'find' Wright's original tweet.

"I will personally take it to her if

she said something crazy. Not to 'Twitter'. That is how I do it with friends," Cheadle said.