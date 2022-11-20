Letitia needed therapy after Chadwick's death

Hollywood actor Letitia Wright sought therapy following the death of Chadwick Boseman.

The Hollywood actor died in August 2020, aged 43 and his 'Black Panther' co-star admitted to being 'devastated' by his death, according to reports.

"I was devastated, as you can imagine. I have had to process it through therapy. It is not like I had a two-year break to process it and then came back into the film. We had to start six months after Chad died," shared Letitia, who stars in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.

Wright's entire life outlook has been changed by Chadwick's death, with the movie star admitting she has become 'afraid to lose people'.

She told the 'Guardian' newspaper, "You don't know until something happens how it will affect you. You think you have time and that is the thing I have learned. These things make you realise it is important to reach out to people you love."

"The number of times I text my cast members to tell them I love them, especially Danai Gurira. I'm always texting Ryan Coogler (the director of the 'Black Panther' films) that I love him and asking him how he is. I'm not going to delay that anymore because tomorrow is not promised. Since Chad died, I'm so afraid to lose people," she added.

Letitia also turned to Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's 'Notes on Grief' to help her deal with the situation.

She explained, "She describes how when you go through grief, nothing soothes the pain. You are just furious you have lost this person. All you want is them back. Grief comes like a thief in the night and it just stays there and you have to deal with it. You can't kid yourself that you are okay today."