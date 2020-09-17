'Laxmmi Bomb' to release on Diwali

Mumbai: Streamer 'Disney+ Hotstar' recently announced that Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Laxmmi Bomb' will be hitting its platform on November 9, 2020.

The film, which is directed by Raghava Lawrence, is the Hindi remake of the filmmaker's 2011 Tamil horror comedy 'Kanchana'. It also features Kiara Advani in a pivotal role.

Taking to the social media platform of 'Twitter', the streaming service shared a small teaser from the movie that shows the transformation of Akshay's Laxman to Laxmmi, a transgender. All the while, ominous music could be heard playing in the background.

"Iss Diwali aap sabke gharon mein laxmmi hi laxmmi hogi! Aa rahe hai hum, Diwali ka sabse bada bomb le ke November 9 ko," read the tweet from 'Disney+ Hotstar'.

The teaser was also shared by Kumar, Advani and Lawrence on their respective 'Twitter' handles.

'Laxmmi Bomb', which is produced by Kumar's 'Cape of Good Films', 'Fox Star Studios' and Tusshar Kapoor, also stars Ashwini Kalsekar, Sharad Kelkar, Manu Rishi and Ayesha Raza.