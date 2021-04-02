Late actor Kader Khan's son Abdul passes away

Mumbai: Abdul Quddus, son of late Bollywood actor and writer Kader Khan, breathed his last in Canada due to kidney ailments according to his family.

Quddus' brother Sarfaraz shared that he died at a hospital in Canada on March 31. According to Sarfaraz, Abdul had been suffering from kidney ailments for quite some time.

"My brother was on dialysis. He has had kidney problems for some time. He was in the hospital for the last five months while trying to fight it out. But yesterday in the morning he left all of us," Sarfaraz said.

Late veteran actor Kader Khan, best known for penning some of the most powerful dialogues and his impeccable comic timing as an actor had passed away at the age of 81 on December 31 in 2018 due to prolonged illness.