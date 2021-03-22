Lana's next album 'Rock Candy Sweet' to release in June

Singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey took to her 'Instagram' handle to announce her second album of 2021 and her eighth album overall 'Rock Candy Sweet', which will release on June 1.

The 35-year-old shared a snippet of a news article, titled 'Lana Del Ray Cannot Qualify Her Way Out of Being Held Accountable' on 'Instagram Stories and wrote, "Just want to say thank you again for the kind articles like this one and for reminding me that my career was built on cultural appropriation and glamourising domestic abuse."

"I will continue to challenge those thoughts on my next record on June 1 titled 'Rock Candy Sweet'," she added.

In 2020, the singer had faced an intense backlash when she had likened herself to other pop stars including Beyonce and Ariana Grande.

"Now that Doja Cat, Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Kehlani, Nicki Minaj and Beyonce had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, cheating etc can I please go back to singing about being embodied and feel beautiful by being in love even if the relationship is not perfect or dancing for money or whatever I want without being crucified or saying that I'm glamorising abuse?," she had written on 'Instagram'.