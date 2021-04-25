Lalit Behl passes away due to COVID-19

Actor-director Lalit Behl died at the age of 71 due to COVID-19 related complications in New Delhi on April 23.

His son and filmmaker Kanu Behl confirmed the news and said, "He passed away. He had COVID-19 for the last one week and it was complicated by his medical history. He had a history of heart ailments, so it got more complicated. He was admitted to Apollo hospital in Delhi."

Soon after the news about Lalit Behl's demise emerged online, several celebrities posted their condolences on social media.

Ranvir Shorey tweeted, "I'm shattered to read this. We had made so many memories. He was warm and affectionate and wise. I learned so much from him. My heartfelt condolences are with the family."

"I'm extremely saddened by the demise of one of my dearest and most respected co-actors Lalit Behl jee, who so brilliantly played the father in 'Mukti Bhawan! I feel the loss of my father again! Dear Kanu, I am so very sorry for your loss," Adil wrote as he paid his condolences.

Lalit Behl is survived by his son Kanu Behl and his wife Navnindra Behl.

Lalit started his career on stage. He formed a theatre group named Kapurthala in Punjab. He studied theatre and worked at Delhi's 'National School of Drama'.

He later produced and directed several telefilms for 'Doordarshan', including 'Tapish', 'Aatish', 'Sunehri Jild' and 'Happy Birthday'. He also helmed TV serials like 'Mahasangram', 'Afsane' etc and features in 'Mukti Bhawan' and Amazon Prime Video's 'Made in Heaven'.