Lady Gaga's next album titled 'Chromatica', to release on April 10
Los Angeles: Pop star Lady Gaga's much-awaited sixth album is titled 'Chromatica' and it is slated to be released on April 10.
According to Variety, the LP will contain 16 songs and be executive produced by Gaga and producer-songwriter Michael Tucker, whose stage name is Bloodpop.
"Chromatica" will be available in a variety of physical formats including standard CD, various vinyl colours, and cassette.
Gaga, 33, also shared the update on Twitter Monday.
"Welcome to 'Chromatica', coming April 10. Pre-order now. This is not the album cover but we made it for you to enjoy in the meantime," she tweeted with the link.
Last week, Gaga released her first solo pop single in three years, "Stupid Love", from the new album.
She dropped her last solo LP, "Joanne", in October 2016 and supported the studio set with a world tour and a Super Bowl halftime show performance.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Family of four found dead in Goa apartment3 March 2020 10:22 AM GMT
Coronavirus: Visas Issued To Citizens Of 4 Nations By March...3 March 2020 10:18 AM GMT
Curfew relaxed for 3 hours in some areas of Meghalaya3 March 2020 10:00 AM GMT
All B''deshis living in Bengal are Indian citizens: Mamata3 March 2020 9:41 AM GMT
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia reviews relief operations in...3 March 2020 9:38 AM GMT