Lady Gaga makes romance with Michael Polansky internet official
Los Angeles: Pop star Lady Gaga has a new man in her life and the singer has finally made her relationship with investor Michael Polansky social media official.
The Oscar-winning musician, who travelled to Miami to perform at the AT&T TV Super Saturday Night show over the weekend, shared a picture with Polanksy on Instagram on Monday.
"We had so much fun in Miami. Love to all my little monsters and fans, you're the best!" Gaga captioned the photo which appears to have been clicked on a yacht possibly taken during their Miami trip.
In the picture, the "Alejandro" hitmaker is seen sitting on Polanski's lap as he smiles at her.
According to E! News, Polansky is the CEO of the San Francisco-based Parker Group.
The couple has been dating for over a month and was also seen holding hands and kissing in Las Vegas on New Year's Eve.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Twitter to label fake, manipulating tweets from March 55 Feb 2020 7:09 AM GMT
2 militants, 1 CRPF jawan dead in gunbattle outside5 Feb 2020 7:06 AM GMT
NRC would impact all religions, won't allow it: Thackeray5 Feb 2020 6:24 AM GMT
Lady Gaga makes romance with Michael Polansky internet...5 Feb 2020 6:19 AM GMT
Messi demands Abidal name names after dressing room...5 Feb 2020 6:16 AM GMT