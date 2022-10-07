'Laal Singh Chaddha' star Arun Bali no more

Veteran actor Arun Bali, best known for his work on the TV show 'Swabhimaan' and blockbuster hit '3 Idiots', died on October 7 at his residence in suburban Mumbai. He was 79.

Bali's son, Ankush, said his father was suffering from Myasthenia gravis, an autoimmune disease caused by a communication failure between nerves and muscles, for which he was admitted to a hospital early this year.

Ankush said his father was responding well to the treatment but passed away at around 4:30 am.

"My father left us. He was suffering from Myasthenia gravis. He had mood swings for two to three days. He told the caretaker he wanted to go to the washroom and after coming out, he told him he wanted to sit down and he never got up then," he told a top news agency.

Bali made his acting debut with noted filmmaker Lekh Tandon's TV show 'Doosra Keval' as superstar Shah Rukh Khan's uncle and went on to work in TV shows such as period drama 'Chanakya', 'Swabhimaan', 'Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand', 'Kumkum: Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan' and 'P.O.W. - Bande Yuddh Ke'.

Some of his popular films include 'Saugandh', 'Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman', 'Khalnayak', 'Satya', 'Hey Ram', 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai', '3 Idiots', 'Ready', 'Barfi', 'Manmarziyaan', 'Kedarnath', 'Samrat Prithviraj' and 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

His film 'Goodbye', also featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna, was released on October 7.

Survived by a son and three daughters, Bali's last rites will be performed today.

Abhishek Bachchan, Delnaazz Irani and Neena Gupta paid tribute to the late veteran actor.