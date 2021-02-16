KVIC supplies Khadi silk sarees to Delhi Police

Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has supplied 850 exquisite Khadi Silk Sarees to Delhi Police. The sarees will be worn by women front desk executives of the Delhi police force at its various offices.



The consignment worth over Rs 25 lakh has been delivered to Delhi Police in less than 2 months from receiving the purchase order. The dual-tone sarees are made of high quality Tasar-Katia Silk and have been woven by traditional artisans in West Bengal who specialize in making Tasar - Katia Silk. The sample of the saree was provided by Delhi Police which was accordingly developed by KVIC and approved by Delhi Police. The sarees have a mix of natural color Tasar Silk and Katia Silk in pink color.

KVIC Chairman Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena said the purchase order by Delhi Police manifests Khadi's growing acceptance in various government agencies. "Khadi is a trendsetter. Use of Khadi in our forces will significantly add to its popularity among masses. At the same time, such prestigious orders are a big boost for Khadi artisans," Saxena said, adding the supply of Sarees was accorded high priority and the consignment was delivered within time. "These Sarees will be worn by women front desk executives of Delhi Police who deal with the general public on a daily basis. This will further enhance Khadi's visibility," Saxena said.

Earlier, KVIC entered into agreements with Indian Railways, Health Ministry, Indian Postal department, Air India and other government agencies for supplying Khadi products including bedsheets and uniforms. KVIC has been preparing uniforms for the crew members and staff of national carrier Air India. Khadi India has also designed and prepared uniforms for over 90,000 postman/postwoman in the country which is now also available online too.