Kurt Russell to make TV comeback with 'Godzilla and The Titans' series

Los Angeles: Hollywood veteran Kurt Russell is returning to television with Apple's live-action "Godzilla and Titans" monster series.

The role marks his first TV outing following the original "Hawaii Five-0" in 1977.

According to Deadline, Kurt Russell is joined by his son Wyatt Russell on the show.

The series, which is part of Legendary's Monsterverse franchise, will air on Apple TV Plus.

It follows the universe that includes movies "Godzilla" (2014), "Kong: Skull Island" (2017), 2019's "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" and last year's "Godzilla vs. Kong" as well as the anime series "Skull Island".

"Godzilla and Titans" also features actors Anna Sawai, Ren Watabe, Kiersey Clemons, Joe Tippett and Elisa Lasowski.

Matthew Shakman is directing the first two episodes of the series, which are co-created by Chris Black and Matt Fraction.

Legendary Television is backing the project.