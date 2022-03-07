Kurt Cobain influenced Robert's performance in 'The Batman'

Al Pacino's Michael Corleone from 'The Godfather' and 'Nirvana' frontman Kurt Cobain were two of the biggest influences for Hollywood star Robert Pattinson in portraying his version of the Caped Crusader in Matt Reeves critically acclaimed 'The Batman'.

One of the most revisited and explored characters in the comic book canon, Batman has been portrayed by some of the biggest names in Hollywood, right from George Clooney to Ben Affleck but only a few stand out, most notably Christian Bale's Bruce Wayne also known as Batman in the Christopher Nolan's trilogy: 'The Batman Begins', 'The Dark Knight' and 'The Dark Knight Rises'.

When Pattinson's name was announced as the new Batman, the 'Twilight' star faced a lot of trolling which the actor said did not surprise him.

"I was actually mocked less than I usually am. I was quite shocked. Only 70 percent negative? A-plus!" Pattinson told 'The Los Angeles Times' in an interview.

The 35-year-old actor was cast in the role after the exit of Hollywood star Ben Affleck, who played the character in 'Batman v/s Superman: Dawn of Justice' and later in the controversial 'Justice League'.

Pattinson and Reeves wanted to bring a fresh approach to the character that has been a part of pop culture for 80 years.

The actor said Cobain and 'The Godfather' helped him understand the psyche of Bruce Wayne, who is born into a rich family but is an essentially tormented guy.

"In our first meeting, Matt mentioned Kurt Cobain was one of the linchpins of the character. Just that put something in my head. There is something about this kind of self-imposed torment that I always found really interesting and also inheriting a life that you are not entirely sure you want," he said.