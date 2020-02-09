Millennium Post
Kriti starts second schedule of Mimi

The 29-year-old actor is currently in Jaipur shooting for Laxman directorial Mimi

Mumbai: Actor Kriti Sanon is currenty in Jaipur for the shoot of the second schedule of her upcoming film Mimi.

Sharing a picture from the sets, Kriti took to Instagram and wrote: "When everyone is happy being on set!! Second schedule of Mimi."

In the image, Kriti can be seen sharing smiles with her co-stars Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Mimi is a remake of Samroudhhi Porey's National Award-winning Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy! (2011). In the movie, Kriti will be seen essaying the role of a young surrogate mother.

Giving more details about the second schedule, Kriti said: "I'm very very excited for this schedule as its got most of the key scenes of the film.. It is a long schedule and we'll be completing the film excluding a song that will be done later."

For the film, Kriti has even put on 15 kilos.

The film is scheduled to be released this year in July.

