Kriti Sanon: There is a deliberate attempt to try something different

Mumbai: Actress Kriti Sanon will play diverse characters in upcoming films such as "Bhediya", "Mimi" and "Adipurush". She feels now she is in a position to try something different and challenging.



"When you establish yourself a bit and people are liking you and the film is doing the numbers that you want to do, it gives you confidence to take up something challenging. I feel as an actor you also get bored repeating yourself and the audience also gets bored seeing you in same kinds of films. Yes, there is a deliberate attempt to try do something different and not repeat yourself," she tells IANS.

She adds: "I have also been lucky enough to have liked scripts that belong to different genres. If tomorrow there are two horror comedies I am loving, I would do both. It is a nice feeling for me to do something different and not repeat myself."

The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with "Heropanti" (2014) reflects on the projects she has done in the last few years that have helped her get a strong footing in the industry.

"Bareilly (Ki Barfi) was a milestone because someone believed in me and that was (director) Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, (co-writer) Nitesh (Tiwari) sir and Dinesh (Vijan) who was the producer. They believed that I could play Bittu in the film. I feel that you have to have belief in an actor rather than the characters, or how I look at the red carpet. They had that belief and I am glad that they did. That film was so out of the box from what I had done. It gave me the opportunity of coming away from hair, make-up and songs, to getting into something that was de-glam and I just enjoyed the characters. After that 99 per cent characters I have been offered were from small towns," says recalls Kriti.

She also credits her 2019 film "Lukka Chuppi" for giving a much-needed boost.

"With 'Luka Chuppi' doing well, I got confidence to take risk. 'Panipat' was one film where Ashu sir (Ashutosh Gowariker) pushed me so good. The character could have gone missing and I think he did push me beyond where I could take myself as an actor. I was very surprised when I got the feedback. When I was shooting I didn't know that this character could be so strong," she says.