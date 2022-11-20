Kriti Sanon on 'Adipurush' backlash - 'There's a lot more to the film than a teaser'

Om Raut's 'Adipurush' faced criticism over the quality of its VFX and visuals since its teaser dropped in October. Recently, Om took to social media to announce that the release of the Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon film has been pushed to June next year, instead of January. Recently, Kriti opened up about the backlash the film's teaser faced and said the team is 'extremely proud of' the product it has created.

During a recent event, while promoting her upcoming film 'Bhediya' with co-star Varun Dhawan, Kriti was asked about Adipurush's release getting delayed after the makers faced criticism for the amateurish CGI and VFX, among other things. A video from the recent event was shared on Reddit, where Kriti said, "As Om Raut, my director, has mentioned in the note that was brought out, it is a film that we all are extremely proud of. It is a film with a grand canvas; it is a part of our history and is extremely important. It needs to be put out in the right way and in the best possible way because that's what Om also had envisioned."

Sanon further stated that what was shown in the teaser was limited and said, "So a one-minute 35-second teaser came out. There is a lot more to the film that Om needs to work on and needs time. We all want to give it the best shot because this is an opportunity to get our history and religion globally out there. It is a story that we all are proud of, so it needs to be done in the best possible way. I think he is going to give it all the talent that it needs and all the effort it needs because the heart and the soul are in the right place."