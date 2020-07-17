Koena is furious at fake fan account

Actor Koena Mitra is shocked to see her fake fan accounts on 'Instagram', which have been sharing adult content on 'YouTube'. She took to 'Twitter' to bring attention to the same. She also filed a complaint against them with the cyber cell.

"You think it is a fan club? You mean fans can upload shady pictures and videos in my name? These accounts are just trying to defame me. Check their mail/ account details, bio etc. If this is not crime, then what is?" she wrote by responding to a now-deleted tweet. She also shared screenshots of the fan pages in questions and the kind of content they were sharing on 'YouTube'.

"Are both accounts run by the same person Koena Mitra? I do not find the one on the left objectionable, but the right one certainly is disgusting," responded a 'Twitter' user on Koena's post.

The actor later replied, "Both objectionable. First of all it is not a fan club. Not a FC page. Who are Sahil and Sana Khan? They are running a 'YouTube' channel as well where they upload porn stuff. Read their bio before commenting."

Talking about it, she said that she was reported by the page when she tried to make her own 'Instagram' profile.

"I was getting a lot of requests from my followers on 'Twitter' to join 'Instagram'. I thought of opening it since the lockdown is going on and everyone is free and active on social media. I found out that there is already a fake account, which is not only being run in my name but has more than 36.4k followers," she said.



