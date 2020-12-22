KJo to make 'epic series' as part of 'Change Within' initiative

Mumbai: Karan Johar announced that he will make an 'epic series' as part of the 'Change Within' initiative to celebrate 75 years of the country's independence.

Johar, along with filmmakers including Ekta Kapoor and Aanand L Rai had launched the initiative aimed towards creating inspiring content about the 'valor, values and culture' of India on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti 2020.

Karan took to 'Twitter' and shared the announcement by tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi and producer Dinesh Vijan are also part of the initiative.

"I'm happy to announce our first epic series of 'Change Within' initiative to celebrate 75 years of Independence. Friends from the creative

fraternity Rajkumar Santoshi, Dinesh Vijan and Mahaveer Jain will come together to tell incredible stories of our freedom," Johar tweeted.

The official handle of Vijan's production house, 'Maddock Films', tweeted that the team is to come together to chronicle stories for 'young audiences'.

"To celebrate 75 years of Independence, Rajkumar Santoshi, Dinesh Vijan and Mahaveer Jain are coming together to tell incredible stories of our freedom for young audiences. An epic series by the 'Change Within' initiative will be produced by 'Maddock Films' and 'Sundial Entertainment'," the tweet read.