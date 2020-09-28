Kirti speaks on 'FMSP!' bagging an 'Emmy' nomination

According to actor Kirti Kulhari, a female-fronted, modern set up series exploring the lives of four urban girls was always considered path-breaking in the Indian context and the 'International Emmy' nomination for 'Four More Shots Please!' is the perfect icing on the cake.

"It is an international recognition and something from India has been international recognized and is competing with other things internationally is what the most excited for me," shared the actor.

While she is happy to have got this international acknowledgment for her work, Kulhari refrained herself to get too happy about it and she shared her reasons.

"I do not take this personally or get too over-excited about these things. I know that it will come my way and it will also go away or it may or may not happen again. I take it on face value, enjoy the moment, enjoy the glory it brings and let it go. I will keep doing what I do with all have not based on what is going to come my way and what it will bring me, purely for the joy of acting," said the 35-year-old, while adding that she and her co-stars including Sayani Gupta, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo may not have had the opportunity to celebrate this in person.

Kulhari further said that when she decided to do the series, she never really thought too much about the laurels that it would get her, but she knew one thing and that was the fact that they were creating something special.

"I do not anticipate much when I take on something. I go by my gut feeling. 'Four More Shots Please!' has always given me this feeling that it is here to stay, here to inspire, make a statement and change a lot of things for a lot of people, including myself.

An 'Emmy' nomination is icing on the cake," she added.

Kulhari also pointed out how there is a paradigm shift in the attitude of people towards OTT as a medium and this recognition will further add to that.

"Coronavirus has made the attitude change happen towards OTT. I think everything in the country has always been looked at as a lesser medium as compared to Bollywood. I am glad

that there is something like OTT to challenge Bollywood for all its forms," she concluded.