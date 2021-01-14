Kirti is excited about 'FMSP!' season 3 shoot

Mumbai: Kirti Kulhari said that the shoot for her web series 'Four More Shots Please!' is all ready to commence in the upcoming days.

The 'Amazon Prime Video' series, which also features actors Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo and Bani J, follows a quartet of friends who deal with their relationships, work-life conflicts, ambitions and anxieties in a male-dominated society.

Taking to her 'Instagram' handle, the 'Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors' star shared her excitement to team up with her co-actors again for the new season.

"And we are back for 'Four More Shots Please'. Season three shoot begins super soon. Lovely to be back with the crazy three," wrote the actor.

Created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and produced by 'Pritish Nandy Communications', the show was recently nominated in the best comedy series category at the 48th International Emmy Awards ceremony.

On the film front, Kirti Kulhari is currently awaiting the release of the Hindi remake of Hollywood blockbuster 'The Girl on the Train', starring Parineeti Chopra in the lead role. The upcoming movie, which will premiere on 'Netflix' on February 26, will feature Kirti as a British cop.