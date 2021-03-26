Kim takes a breather from marriage issues with Kanye

Ever since reality TV star Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West filed for divorce, fans have been wondering if their shocking split will be addressed on the final season of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' which began streaming this month.

The show is currently in its 20th season and with Kim going through such a monumentally emotional moment in her life, speculations are doing rounds whether she would reveal details about what led to her seeking a divorce from West on the show.

In the recent episode of 'KUWTK', the reality TV star seemed to want to spend some time with her sisters Khloe and Kourtney to get away from all the negativity and pressure that headlines of her and Kanye's relationship in the media has been bringing. While she mentioned things were not right with her marriage, she did not reveal any details about the issues.

"It is no secret that everyone sees things in the media about my life with Kanye. But I have always been respectful in not talking about issues that Kanye and I have. I mean, you guys see them on 'Twitter'. So, I'm still going to choose to not talk about it in 'KUWTK'," said Kim.

The episode also featured Kris Jenner, who revealed that she was worried for her daughter who has been an internal person when it comes to problem-solving. It was on Jenner's suggestion that Khloe and Kourtney planned a special evening for Kim at their Malibu home to give her a breather from her traumatic personal life.

After spending a fun sisterly evening, Khloe also told Kim that she can lean on her family during her difficult time.

"I do just want you to know that it is never a problem and you are never a burden on me or your sisters or your mom," Khloe stated.