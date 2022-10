Kim Kardashian settles with SEC over crypto promotion

New York: Kim Kardashian has agreed to pay 1.26 million dollars to settle 'Securities and Exchange Commission' charges that she promoted a cryptocurrency on 'Instagram' without disclosing she'd been paid 250,000 dollars to do so.

The SEC said on Monday that the reality TV star and entrepreneur has agreed to cooperate with its ongoing investigation.

The SEC said Kardashian failed to disclose that she was paid to publish a post on her 'Instagram' account about EMAX tokens, a crypto asset security being offered by 'EthereumMax'.

Kardashian's post contained a link to the 'EthereumMax' website, which provided instructions for potential investors to purchase EMAX tokens.

"The federal securities laws are clear that any celebrity or other individual who promotes a crypto asset security must disclose the nature, source and amount of compensation they received in exchange for the promotion," Gurbir Grewal, director of the SEC's division of enforcement, said in a prepared statement.

Kardashian has agreed to not promote any crypto asset securities for three years.

"Kim Kardashian is pleased to have resolved this matter with the SEC. Kardashian fully cooperated with the SEC from the very beginning and she remains willing to do whatever she can to assist the SEC in this matter. She wanted to get this matter behind her to avoid a protracted dispute. The agreement she reached with the SEC allows her to do that so that she can move forward with her many different business pursuits," a lawyer for Kardashian said in a statement.

While Kardashian is well known for reality TV, currently appearing on 'The Kardashians' on 'Hulu', she is also a successful businesswoman. Her brands include SKIMS, which has shapewear, loungewear and other products and a skincare line called SKKN.

Cryptocurrency is facing increasing attention from Congress. The latest bipartisan proposal came in August from Sens. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich. and John Boozman, R-Ark. It would hand the regulatory authority over 'Bitcoin' and 'Ether' to the 'Commodities Futures Trading Commission'.

Bills proposed by other members of Congress and consumer advocates have suggested giving the authority to the 'Securities and Exchange Commission'.

This year, crypto investors have seen prices plunge and companies crater with fortunes and jobs disappearing overnight and some firms have been accused by federal regulators of running an illegal securities exchange.