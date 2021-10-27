Khadi to get trendier with 60 new designs

The essence of Khadi's simplicity, purity and sustainability was reflected through the Khadi fashion show organized by Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) at Hotel Ashok in New Delhi on Tuesday. The fashion show, curated by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) led by ace designer and KVIC Advisor Shri Sunil Sethi, showcased 60 designs by 10 budding fashion designers, who



were selected through an All-India Khadi Designers Competition organized by KVIC. Top 3 designers were also awarded on this occasion.

Designer Swatti Kapoor received the 1st prize with a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for her creation depicting Khadi as the most ethical and sustainable clothing. The collection was inspired by the 19th Century poem titled "Kubla Khan" by Samuel Taylor Coleridge. She used fine Khadi Muslin fabric in plain and self check with block printing, hand crochet and hand embroidery and other kinds of fabric manipulation.

Designer Dhruv Singh was declared the 2nd runner up with a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh. His collection named 'Anaarbagh' is inspired by a painting of Krishna dancing in a full moon night with his devotees/lovers, in the month of Kartik. The idea was to give Khadi a bit of a festive look by creating ensembles which gives the feel of couture with comfort and ease to the body. He used plain Khadi cotton fabric and all the ensembles are completely hand embroidered by our karigars from Bengal and Gujarat, using 6 strings of hand twisted pure zari.

Two designers namely, Kaushal Singh and Gaurav Singh bagged the 3rd prize of Rs 2 lakh each. Kaushal used plain weave Khadi and Blue Khadi Denim. The print artwork was created by fine artists, translated into a screen and further printed on the fabric. Designer Gaurav also used Khadi cotton fabric using zero waste design technique and contrast stitch line details.

The All-India Khadi Designers Competition was organized to introduce new design interventions and add a trendy twist to Khadi. The KVIC received 393 nominations from young fashion designers from across the country. A screening committee comprising Fashion Designers, experts from design institutes and top functionaries of KVIC was constituted to shortlist 10 best designers. The top 3 designers were selected during the show by the jury.

Chairman KVIC, Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena said the creations of these contestants will soon be made available at Khadi India outlets as designer wear.

"Khadi has been an instrument of social change in the pre-independence era and has transformed into a tool of resilience, resurgence and self-reliance in modern times. And from being a humble attire of the great freedom fighters, Khadi has evolved into a symbol of fashion and ultimate luxury. This is for

the first time KVIC organized a pan-India designer contest and the overwhelming participation was in itself a manifestation of Khadi's popularity among the youth," Saxena said.