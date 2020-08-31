Khadi masks' popularity soars

Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has received a repeat order and the biggest order so far for supply of 10.5 lakh high quality face masks to the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS). The new purchase order comes less than a month after its previous order for 1.80 lakh face masks out of which KVIC has already supplied 1.60 lakh face masks to the Society.



The new purchase orders worth Rs 3.30 crore have been received recently and the supply will begin this week only. KVIC will complete the supply of the first order in a couple of days.

Minister for MSME, Nitin Gadkari lauded the efforts of KVIC in creating sustainable employment in the country through mask-making activities. He said while face masks became the most effective protective gear against the Corona disease; its production created large-scale employment for the artisans.

The development comes as a big push to the local production as it will create nearly 50,000 additional man days for Khadi artisans.

KVIC Chairman, Vinai Kumar Saxena welcomed the new purchase order from IRCS and said, "Charkha is the tool of economic freedom. Such big orders during these difficult times will ensure that spinning and weaving activities keep going on and bringing economic sustainability to our Khadi artisans.

The IRCS masks are made of 100% double-twisted handcrafted cotton fabric. The masks have a suitably printed IRCS logo on the left side and the Khadi India tag on the right side.