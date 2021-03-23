Keanu, Netflix to develop 'Brzrkr' into a live-action film

Los Angeles: Keanu Reeves is all set to bring his comic book series 'Brzrkr' to the screen.

The 'John Wick' star has teamed up with OTT streamer 'Netflix' to develop a live-action film and anime series adaptation of his 'BOOM! Studios' comic series.

Reeves had launched the comics, which he penned with 'New York Times' bestselling graphic novelist Matt Kindt in July 2020.

"The 56-year-old actor will headline the feature film first, followed by

the anime series, in which he will voice his character," 'Netflix' said in a statement.

'Brzrkr' (pronounced "berserker") centres on a violent demigod who has been wandering the earth in search of answers about his existence.

"The man, known only as B, is half-mortal and half-God, cursed and compelled to violence even at the sacrifice of his sanity. But after wandering the world for centuries, B may have finally found a refuge working for the US government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, B will be granted the one thing he desires the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence and how to end it," the official logline read.