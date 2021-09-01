'Katy is a really good friend and also useless'

As theatres across India are slowly opening up, several Bollywood and Hollywood films are lining up for release. One such Hollywood film set to release on September 3 is Marvel's first Asian superhero flick 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings'. Keeping the excitement high among the fans, the film's cast is leaving no stone unturned and is making all the right noises to increase curiosity among the viewers.

One of them is Hollywood star Awkwafina, who is known for her comic timings but is taking over a different role.

In 'Shang-Chi', the actor is playing the character of Katy and she recently de-coded what her friendship with Shang-Chi aka Simu Liu means in the film.

"Katy is what I would love to be as a friend, which is loyal. I think she trusts Shang-Chi. At the same mtime, in a world where he is wary about who he lets into his life, she does not judge him for his past and trusts him," she said.

The actor added, "She is a really good friend and also useless. I think there might be some luck involved in certain aspects of her life. So it is fun as she gets to tag along. She gets some action. There is a pole scene and it is scaffolding. You know, we are not in the club."

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, MCU's latest film stars Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Yuen Wah, Ronny Chieng, Zach Cherry and Dallas Liu with Michelle Yeoh and Tony Leung in lead roles.