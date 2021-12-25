Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi team up for Sriram Raghavan's thriller 'Merry Christmas'

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif and south star Vijay Sethupathi are set to feature together for the first time in filmmaker Sriram Raghavan's next film, titled "Merry Christmas".

Tips Industries, which will back the film in collaboration with Matchbox Pictures, shared the news on social media.

"Winter Chills + Festive Thrill = #MerryChristmas 2022 winter promises a thrilling experience with #SriramRaghavan's next. #KatrinaKaif and @VijaySethuOffl will come together in this film produced by @RameshTaurani and #SanjayRoutray," the banner tweeted.

Alongside the tweet, the production house posted a group photo of the two actors, Raghavan, producer Ramesh Taurani and Sanjay Routray.

Kaif, who tied the knot with actor Vicky Kaushal earlier this month, also shared the news and expressed her excitement to be working with Raghavan, best known for hits such as "Ek Haisna Thi", "Badlapur", "Andhadhun".

"New Beginnings. Back on set with director #sriramraghavan for Merry Christmas! I've always wanted to work with Sriram Sir, he is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it's an honour to be directed by him," the 38-year-old actor wrote on Instagram.

Kaif said she is equally thrilled to be teaming up for the first time with Sethupathi, the star of critical hits like "Sundarapandian", "Pizza", "Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom", "Vikram Vedha" and "Super Deluxe".

"Super excited to be teaming up with Vijay Sethupathi for this one produced by @rameshtaurani," she added.

The film went on floors this week with the first schedule being extensively shot in Mumbai.

"Merry Christmas" will be released in theatres on December 23, 2022.