Kate Mara and Jamie Bell expecting a second child
Los Angeles: Actor couple Kate Mara and Jamie Bell are set to welcome their second child.
Mara, 39, made the announcement in an Instagram post on Sunday.
"There are three of us in this pic," the "House of Cards" star captioned a photograph of herself and Bell, 36, holding hands.
Mara and "The Rocketman" actor are already parents to a daughter, who was born in 2019. The couple has kept her name private.
Bell is also a father to son with former wife and "Westworld" star Evan Rachel Wood.
Mara and Bell started dating after meeting on the set of their 2015 film "Fantastic Four". They got engaged in 2017 and married six months later in an intimate ceremony.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
10 Nigerian nationals arrested for possessing cannabis, liquor in UP11 July 2022 9:29 AM GMT
Mercedes-Benz clocks highest ever Q2 sales of 7,573 units in India11 July 2022 9:27 AM GMT
Naxal couple involved in several deadly attacks on security forces...11 July 2022 9:26 AM GMT
Kolkata: Woman, posing as PA of ministers, dupes people11 July 2022 9:00 AM GMT
AIADMK expels O Panneerselvam, supporters, defiant leader announces...11 July 2022 8:14 AM GMT