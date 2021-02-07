Kate is open to reprising her role in 'Grey's Anatomy'

Kate Walsh revealed that she is open to reprising her role of Doctor Addison Montgomery on the long-running medical drama 'Grey's Anatomy'. The 53-year-old actor said that the 'ABC' series changed her life forever.

"Of course! I mean, I'm here in Western Australia so it would be a big trip so I would have to see. But yeah, I'm always open to it. I'm here. I could not be further away from Los Angeles right now. But maybe Addison could call in or zoom in," shared the actor when asked about the prospect of returning to the series.

Walsh, who starred on the show between 2005 and 2012, said that 'Grey's Anatomy' had been 'an epic piece of my life'.

"It has been such an incredible run and has changed so many lives and has certainly changed my life. Whatever they decide I think obviously is a creative decision, but I was thrilled to be a part of it," she stated.

Walsh reprised her role as Dr Montgomery in 'Private Practice' between 2007 and 2013. The show was a spin-off series of 'Grey's Anatomy', which is currently in its 17th season.