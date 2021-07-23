Kartik to lead Hansal's directorial 'Captain India'

Pushing the envelope and constantly innovating and reinventing the space of entertainment, 'RSVP' and 'Baweja Studios' are all set to revisit one of the most successful rescue operations in history with 'Captain India'.



Helmed by National Award laureate Hansal Mehta and produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja, this inspiring action-drama will star Kartik Aaryan as he steps into the shoes of a pilot who showed exemplary bravery and courage.

The story is inspired from India's biggest and most successful rescue missions from a war-torn country.

"'Captain India' is inspiring and thrilling in equal measure and it gives me great pride and honour to be a part of such a historic chapter of our country. I have immense respect for Hansal sir's body of work and this was the perfect opportunity to collaborate with him," said Kartik.

Hansal Mehta shared, " 'Captain India', which is inspired by true events, will revisit a moment in time where a man goes beyond his pain and suffering to save thousands. I'm happy to collaborate with Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja on the film and I look forward to working with Kartik."

"'Captain India' is not just a story of one of the biggest humanitarian operations ever, but also about the indomitable human spirit - one that rises above failure despite the odds. Hansal Mehta is one of the finest filmmakers of our time and has always beautifully captured the true essence of humane stories. Kartik Aaryan's fans are surely in for a treat as he steps into all-new territory with 'Captain India'," said film producer Ronnie Screwvala.

Writer-producer Harman Baweja also said, " 'Captain India' is the kind of film that strikes the perfect balance of an inspiring human story and an exhilarating cinematic experience. This move as a producer was a long time coming and I'm excited

to collaborate with an equally passionate team with Ronnie Screwvala, Hansal Mehta and Kartik Aaryan. I am confident that this story will resonate with every Indian."

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja with Baweja Studios' Vicky Bahri as the co-Producer and RSVP's Sonia Kanwar serving as the associate producer, 'Captain India' will go on floors early

next year.