Kartik starts shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Jaipur: Actor Kartik Aaryan has begun shooting for the second installment of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

The actor today took to his Instagram to share a video where he is seen dressed in the godman's attire from the film.

In the video Kartik is seen humming the tune of the title track of the movie.

He captioned the video: "Iss look mein Smile hi nahi rukti... Ting ding ting tiding ting ting... #BhoolBhulaiyaa2... #Jaipur lets Roll... Mango Season Begins."

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film also stars Kiara Advani.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa, directed by Priyadarshan, released in 2007. The film was an official remake of the 1993 Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu. The film also featured Shiney Ahuja, Vidya Balan, Ameesha Patel, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, Rajpal Yadav and Vikram Gokhale.

Vidya's performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa is still considered iconic and regarded as one of her best to date.