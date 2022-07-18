Kartik Aaryan, Kabir Khan team up for 'big scale spectacle' film
Mumbai: Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan is set to collaborate with filmmaker Kabir Khan for an upcoming feature film, the makers announced on Monday.
The untitled project, based on a true story, will be jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Khan, known for critically acclaimed films like "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" and 2021's cricket-drama "83".
Nadiadwala Grandson shared the announcement in a post on its official Twitter handle and revealed that the film will go into production in 2023.
"Happy to announce our next, directed and jointly produced by @kabirkhankk starring @TheAaryanKartik. Going on floors early next year. Marking the coming together of #SajidNadiadwala, #KabirKhan & #KartikAaryan. This big-scale spectacle is based on a true story," the tweet read.
The film will be Nadiadwala and Khan's second collaboration after "83", which was headlined by Ranveer Singh.
Aaryan, who recently delivered a box office hit with "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2", took to Instagram and wrote that the project is "very special" to him.
"Super excited to embark on this exciting journey with one of my favourite filmmakers @kabirkhankk and #SajidNadiadwala sir," the 31-year-old actor wrote.
Aaryan will be next seen in "Freddy" and "Shehzada", which will be released theatrically in February 2023.
