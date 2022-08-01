Kartik Aaryan announces new name for latest film with Kiara Advani
Mumbai: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's upcoming movie "Satyanarayan Ki Katha" has received a new title.
Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Aaryan revealed the film has been retitled "Satyaprem Ki Katha" as he wished co-star Advani on her 30th birthday.
"Happy Birthday Katha!! Tumhaara SatyaPrem #SatyapremKiKatha @kiaraaliaadvani" the actor alongside a still from the movie.
Replying on Aaryan's post, Advani wrote, "See you on set Sathuu #SatyapremKiKatha"
Billed as a "soulful musical love saga", the film is directed by National award-winning director Sameer Vidwans, known for the critically acclaimed 2019 Marathi drama "Anandi Gopal".
The project is produced by Namah Productions and Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.
Aaryan and Advani most recently featured together in horror comedy "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2", which grossed over Rs 230 crore worldwide.
