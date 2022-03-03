Karisma tests positive for COVID-19

Karisma Kapoor has tested positive for COVID-19, sister Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed to Kajol when the duo bumped into each other on the morning of March 3.

Kajol and Kareena met each other as they were shooting close by and the paparazzi snapped them at the perfect moment. A video from their meet also made its way to social media and the actors can be seen chatting about their families, health, the virus and Kareena's son, Jeh.

In the video, Kareena and Kajol can be seen twinning in white and black, as they stand for a few minutes and catch up after a long time.

One can hear Kareena saying, "What is happening?". Kajol also can be heard asking Kareena, "How is your new baby?" To which, Kareena replied, "Oh god, he is already a year. COVID, everything. We all had COVID."

At this point, Kajol added that she also was tested positive. That was when Kareena revealed that older sister Karisma Kapoor tested COVID-19 positive on March 2. "Lolo just turned positive yesterday," Kareena told Kajol.

Both Kajol and Kareena also could not help but point out that their respective husbands Ajay Devgn and

Saif Ali Khan dodged the virus and chuckled about it. After a brief chat, the actors headed their own way but not before hugging it out and saying

bye.