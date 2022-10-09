Kareena is being approached for meatier roles than before

Kareena Kapoor Khan completed 22 years in Bollywood. Looking back at her career so far, she recently talked about how she has been getting better roles now than the ones she played in the early decades of her career. She also said that she couldn't take five films together as earlier owing to her two sons, Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan.

The actor made her acting debut in 2000 with J P Dutta's 'Refugee', opposite Abhishek Bachchan. Ever since then, she has appeared in several films across different genres and gone on to become one of the most bankable actors in the industry. Besides acting, she has turned producer with Ekta Kapoor for her upcoming film, directed by Hansal Mehta.

Talking about changing times, Kareena shared that one has to evolve with time. Calling it the 'age of actors,' she told a leading media house, "I've always worked with different kinds of people, be it Sudhir Mishra or Karan Johar. Today, so many opportunities have opened up. The scripts I'm being offered are way better than what I was offered a decade ago. It's an exciting time not just for female actors but for every actor across the board."

She asserted her love for commercial and parallel films at the same time.

"It's not like I always want to be a part of a commercial film. Having said that, I love commercial cinema and I'll always do it. I'm just following my heart and living my life the way I want to. I'm doing things the way I want to. I wish I could do five films, but I can't because I have to give my children time. I'm very sure-footed," she added.

Kareena will be next seen with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in Sujoy Ghosh's 'Devotion of Suspect X'. It will mark her official OTT debut.