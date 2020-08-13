Kareena and Saif to welcome their second baby

It is a happy time for the entire Kapoor family. The stork is visiting them again and Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are soon going to welcome their second baby together. Kareena has always, in her interviews, spoken about having a second child after Taimur. They recently released a statement sharing the good news with her fans and the media.

"We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support," their statement read. Bebo is in her first trimester and she will deliver early in 2021.

Veteran actor and father Randhir Kapoor confirmed the same, to which he said, "Bebo and Saif gave us the news a

few days ago. I am delighted and very happy. Kareena is due for sometime around March 2021."

This will also complete Saif and Kareena's family of four and Taimur will soon get a playmate as well.

Last time, when Kareena was pregnant, she had set out a completely new trend of working till the very end of her pregnancy. In fact, right after delivering Taimur, she took a couple of months and resumed work again. A friend of Kareena shared that the 'Good Newwz' actor plans to do the same. She will quickly wrap up her work for Aamir Khan's upcoming film 'Lal Singh Chadha' and she has already informed the team about the good news a few days ago so they can schedule the shoot accordingly. Even after that, she has been reading scripts and will green light a few more projects before her second delivery.