Karan released from judicial custody

On the morning of June 1, television actor Karan Mehra was granted bail after he was arrested on the night of May 31, following a complaint by his wife and actor Nisha Rawal over a domestic fight.

Opening up on the incident, Karan's friend and colleague, actor Rohan Mehra, said that he never realised there was a problem between the couple.

"He was head over heels in love with his wife. They both are very close to me. We have travelled together too. That was long back. We have spoken on 'Instagram'. I never thought that there is a problem. But no one can say if there is a problem between husband and wife," shared Mehra.

Rohan also said that Karan was not a violent person.

"Karan was not like this. On 'Bigg Boss' too, he never raised his voice. He never hurt anyone. It is very strange. One cannot say what is going on in someone's personal life. But he has never done anything like this. Otherwise, he is a gem of a person," added Rohan.

The couple worked together in the popular 'Star Plus' series 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'.

According to an earlier report, an FIR was lodged against Karan Mehra at Goregaon Police station on May 31. Karan and Nisha's marriage had reportedly been on the rocks for some time. A fight broke out between the two on the night of May 31 and Karan allegedly ended up hitting Nisha.