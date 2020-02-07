Karan Johar pens emotional note on his twins' birthday
Mumbai: It turned out to be an emotional Friday for filmmaker Karan Johar as his son Yash and daughter Roohi turned 3.
Wishing his adorable twins a happy birthday, Karan took to Instagram and wrote: "I am a single parent in social status...but in actuality I am definitely not....my mother so beautifully and emotionally co- parents our babies with me...I could never have taken such a big decision without her solid support...the twins turn 3 today and our feeling of being blessed continues with renewed vigour with every passing year...I thank the universe for completing us with Roohi and Yash."
Along with the post, he also shared a family portrait in which he can be seen sharing smiles with his children and mother Hiroo Johar.
A few days ago, KJo even hosted a camp-themed birthday bash for his twins, who were born via surrogacy in 2017. The party was attended by SRK's son AbRam, Kareena's son Taimur and Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya among several others.
