Karan Johar has not dropped as co-producer

Mumbai: An unconfirmed report that had gone viral recently, suggesting Karan Johar was dropped as co-producer of the much -hyped Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Sooryavanshi' got refuted as fake news by the makers.

Recently, social media was abuzz with reports that the film's director Rohit Shetty and lead star Akshay Kumar dropped Johar's 'Dharma Productions' and its share from the film, further claiming that they had even returned Johar's investment in the film.

Soon, the film's producers and presenter 'Reliance Entertainment' confirmed that the news doing rounds of Johar not being part of 'Sooryavanshi' was incorrect.

Trade expert Taran Adarsh also tweeted: "This is important. News doing the rounds of Karan Johar not being part of 'Sooryavanshi' is untrue and has been clarified by 'Reliance Entertainment' ".

The news came a day after it was announced that the film will release in theatres during Diwali this year.

In 'Sooryavanshi', Akshay will be seen as ATS officer Veer Sooryavanshi, who is on a lookout for terrorists planning a deadly strike on Mumbai. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh will also reprise their roles of Singham and Simmba in cameos to help Akshay bust the terror plot.