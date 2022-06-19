Karan Johar announces premiere date of 'Koffee with Karan' S7
Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar on Sunday said the seventh season of his celebrity chat show "Koffee with Karan" will arrive on Disney+ Hotstar on July 7.
The director took to Twitter to share the announcement.
"Guess who's back? And this time with some hot piping brew! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran S7 starts 7th July only on Disney+ Hotstar!" Johar wrote.
He also shared a mash-up video of the previous seasons of the popular show.
" 'Koffee With Karan' season 7 is back. This time exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. It's going to be bigger, better, and more beautiful. Please stay tuned," the director said in the clip.
The show first premiered on the TV channel Star World in 2004 and ran for six seasons on the small screen till 2019.
On the film front, Johar is awaiting the release of his upcoming directorial "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani" on February 10, 2023. He has also announced "Action Film", his next movie as a director.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
For Agnipath entry, applicants have to prove they didn't take part in...19 Jun 2022 4:45 PM GMT
'India fully protected interests of farmers, fishermen at WTO'19 Jun 2022 4:44 PM GMT
428 infra projects show cost overruns of `4.98 lakh crore19 Jun 2022 4:44 PM GMT
ABBFF gives advice on 84 bank fraud cases19 Jun 2022 4:43 PM GMT
FM to meet heads of PSBs today; may urge them for credit growth19 Jun 2022 4:43 PM GMT