Kapil is ready to make his digital debut with 'Netflix'

Mumbai: Popular comic and TV show host Kapil Sharma is ready to make his digital debut with streaming giant 'Netflix'.

However, it is unclear whether the project is a comedy special, series or film, but it will premiere on the streamer in 2021 across 190 countries.

The comedian said that he was looking forward to his first-ever association with 'Netflix'.

"2020 has been a bumpy ride for everyone around the world and my motive is to make people forget their worries and welcome this new year with love, laughter and positivity," said the 39-year-old comedian.

He added, "I always wanted to be on 'Netflix', but I did not have their number."

Kapil Sharma said that the project is close to his heart.

"I cannot wait to share more details with my fans soon," commented Sharma.