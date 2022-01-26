Kanye stopped Kim's second sex tape from being leaked

Kanye West claimed he was the one who stopped Kim Kardashian's second sex tape from surfacing.

The 44-year-old rapper was married to the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star for six years before filing for divorce last February.

Now, the 'Touch the Sky' hitmaker claimed he did Kim a 'huge favour' by keeping her second sex video with Ray J from getting public after the first one sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry in 2007.

Despite his ongoing divorce with Kardashian, the 'Yeezy' fashion designer apparently performed her the ultimate favour and got the footage back, he told Jason Lee of 'Hollywood Unlocked', as per 'Page Six'.

"I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself that night," West, 44, said during the interview, as per 'Page Six'.

He added, "I met this man at the airport, then got on a red-eye, came back and delivered it to her at 8 am."

West went on to say that the creator of SKIMS was so relieved to see the laptop that she burst into tears.

Ye further said, "She cried when she saw it. Do you know why she cried when she saw it on the laptop? Because it represents how much she has been used."

"It represents how much people did not love her and they just saw her as a commodity," the rapper added.

While Kim talked publicly about the first video, which brought her to international fame, her managers disputed that a second sex tape ever existed.

"The computer and hard drive collected were supposed to contain the original video and any unseen footage. After review, there was nothing sexual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip," read the statement.

It further stated, "Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists. After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter and focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur and advocate for justice reform."