Kangana's bharatnatyam pose in Jayalalithaa biopic wows social media
Mumbai: A new still from the upcoming Kangana Ranaut-starrer "Thalaivi" defines the film's subject, the late J. Jayalalithaa, as a dance icon.
"Thalaivi" is a biopic of Jayalalithaa, who was a filmstar and renowned dancer before she forayed politics, and went onto become Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.
In the new still, Kangana is seen in a Bharatanatyam pose. The photograph was shared by the film's creative producer Brinda Prasad on Twitter.
"Madam J. Jayalalithaa was a great dancer & here presenting you the look of #KanganaRanaut as #Jayalalithaa from #Thalaivi," Prasad tweeted.
Showering love upon Kangana over the new still, a Twitter user wrote: "Unbelievable transformation."
Another user commented: "Queen."
"Thalaivi" also features Arvind Swami, and the film is directed by Vijay.
