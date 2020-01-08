Kangana: Spirit of 'Chhapaak' slap on those who commit acid attacks

Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut says the trailer of Deepika Padukone starrer "Chhapaak" reminded her of her sister Rangoli Chandel's similar experience and that the film's spirit is a slap on those who commit acid attacks.

Rangoli Chandel, who is an acid attack survivor, on Wednesday tweeted a video of Kangana thanking director Meghna Gulzar and Deepika for making a film like "Chhapaak".

In the video, Kangana speaking in Hindi, said: "I recently saw the trailer of Chhapaak and after watching I remembered the acid attack incident that took place with my sister Rangoli. The kind of courage my sister showed during and after the attack gave me the strength and inspires me to face every challenge that comes my way. Her smile gives me the courage to take 'Panga' with every sadness."

She added: "Today, me and my family thank Meghna Gulzar and Deepika for making a film on this. For all those who are dealing with similar ordeal will gain strength, even those who have given up. This film is a slap on those who have committed this crime..."

Kangana hopes the film brings an end to the sale of acid in the country.

"I hope this year there will be a 'Panga' on the sale of acid so that this country becomes acid attack free. I wish the team of 'Chhapaak' good luck," she concluded.

Rangoli captioned the clip: "The pain still lingers. Our family thanks team #chhapaak for a story that needs to be told!"

"Chhapaak" is based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor. The film is slated to release on January 10.

Kangana is currently prepping for the release of her upcoming film "Panga". Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the film revolves around a mother (Kangana) who is also a Kabbadi player.

"Panga" is scheduled to release on January 24, and it also features Richa Chadha, Jassie Gill and Neena Gupta.