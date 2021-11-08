Kangana Ranaut's production 'Tiku Weds Sheru' goes on floors

Mumbai: Actor Kangana Ranaut's production venture "Tiku Weds Sheru", starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, has started filming.



The movie, also featuring actor Avneet Kaur, will be directed by Ranaut's "Revolver Rani" helmer Sai Kabir.

The "Queen" actor took to Instagram and shared the first look of the film.

Ranaut said she was thrilled to start the film's production the day she will also receive her Padma Shri honour. The actor will be conferred with the fourth-highest civilian honour of India by President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony in Delhi on Monday

"Receiving Padma Shri honour on the same day as beginning my journey as a producer is extremely special to me. Sharing with you all the first look of my first production venture under Manikarnika Films Pvt. Ltd 'Tiku Weds Sheru'.

"Here's a piece of my heart. Hope you all like.. Filming begins. See you soon in theatres first," the 34-year-old wrote.

The actor also tagged streaming platform Amazon Prime Video in her post. She will next be seen in the action film "Dhaakad" and "Tejas".