'Kabir Singh' was a family film despite being 'edgy'

In his latest interview, Shahid Kapoor compared his last two releases - 'Kabir Singh' and 'Jersey'. Both the films performed very differently from each other at the box office and come from different genres as well. Talking about 'Kabir Singh', which has always been controversial among the audience, he dubbed it a family film despite the depiction of alcoholism, abuse and strong language.

'Kabir Singh' was the Hindi remake of Vijay Deverakonda's 'Arjun Reddy'. The film also starred Kiara Advani. Despite performing really well among the audience, the film raised questions about glorifying toxic masculinity. While the film collected over Rs 250 crore at the box office in India, Shahid's last outing 'Jersey', where he played the role of a failed cricketer who returns to the game, couldn't bring the audience to the theatre.

Talking about both the films, Shahid explained the reason behind the constant delay in Jersey's release date post-pandemic. He told a leading media house, "We waited two years to release the film. As heartbreaking as it was, I don't think it was prudent to release a film at a time when the mood of the people was about choosing health over entertainment. It was the right call."

"You don't want to put out a family film at a time when people are not sure about stepping out. This is a film for the family. My last film, 'Kabir Singh', was technically an adult film, but the number of people who have liked it and watched it with their families is unbelievable. Somehow, it made it to the family space despite being edgy and aggressive. 'Jersey' is a family film because it has those emotions that you have to experience with family and friends," he added further. His equation with his daughter Misha helped him to understand the father-child relationship for 'Jersey'.