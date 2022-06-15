Justin Bieber shares an update on his facial paralysis
Los Angeles: Justin Bieber has shared an update about his health condition with his fans, days after the musician revealed that he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.
In a statement posted on his Instagram Story, the 28-year-old singer said he is gradually recovering from the rare medical condition, which has resulted in one side of his face being paralysed.
"Wanted to share a little bit of how I've been feeling. Each day has gotten better and through all of the discomfort I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me," Bieber wrote.
"I am reminded he knows all of me. He knows the darkest parts of me that I want no one to know about and he constantly welcomes me into His loving arms. This perspective has given me peace through this horrible storm I am facing. I know this storm will pass, but in the meantime, Jesus is with me," the "Yummy" singer wrote.
Bieber shared the news of his partial facial paralysis in a video message posted on his Instagram on June 10. The singer had announced that he was pausing his Justice World Tour due to illness.
In the video, Bieber had shown how one side of his face was unable to move due to his medical condition.
