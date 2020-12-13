Julia to lead 'The Last Thing He Told Me'

Hollywood star Julia Roberts will be seen starring in the 'Apple' series 'The Last Thing He Told Me'. Roberts, who previously fronted Amazon Prime Video's series 'Homecoming' season one will also produce the show, which is based on an upcoming novel by author Laura Dave.

The new series' story will be about a woman (Julia) who forms an unexpected relationship with her teenage stepdaughter while searching for the truth behind her husband's disappearance.

The novel is set to be published by 'Simon and Schuster' in May 2021, according to 'The Hollywood Reporter'.

Author Lauren Dave will adapt the series alongside her husband Josh Singer, who is known for working on movies such as 'Spotlight' and 'First Man'.

The series hails from Reese Witherspoon's production house 'Hello Sunshine' and Disney's '20th Television'.

Julia Roberts will also serve as executive producer along with Dave and Singer, Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter and 'Red Om Films Roberts', Marisa Yeres Gill and Lisa Gillan.