'Jugjugg Jeeyo' earns Rs 36.93 crore on the opening weekend

Mumbai: Comedy-drama "Jugjugg Jeeyo" has minted Rs 36.93 crore in three days, the makers said on Monday.

Directed by Raj Mehta and backed by Dharma Productions, the star-studded family entertainer was released theatrically on June 24.

The official Twitter handle of the production banner shared the first-weekend box office figures of "Jugjugg Jeeyo" in a poster.

The film earned Rs 9.28 crore on day one, Rs 12.55 crore on day two and followed it up with Rs 15.10 crore on day three, bringing up the opening week numbers to a total of Rs 36.93.

"Pyaar aapka satrang da! It's blessings galore at the box office, thank you for all the love! #JugJuggJeeyo," the tweet from Dharma Productions read.

Billed as a progressive take on modern-day relationships, "Jugjugg Jeeyo" follows a family on the cusp of two divorces.

It stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli.